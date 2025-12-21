Christmas tree shopping in Delhi: From tabletop to towering heights, here's how much it will cost you in markets

Xmas celebrations can’t be complete without a sparkling tree. But having come to this consensus, how high are you willing to go? On the last weekend before Christmas ’25, before you step out to buy the Christmas tree for yourself, must read further for we bring you a low-down of the costs of most of the trees available in some of the prominent city markets – INA, Khan Market, and New Friends Colony. Watch out for not just the regular options in green, but also the white, golden and pink hues!

Delhi's INA and Khan Markets continue to be the go-to spots for residents from across NCR, who venture out to buy Christmas trees. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)