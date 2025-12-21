Christmas tree shopping in Delhi: From tabletop to towering heights, here's how much it will cost you in markets
Xmas trees in unusual colours are available across popular markets. From small ones to statement-sized pieces, here's what you can find in your choice of price.
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 1:14 PM IST
By Karan Sethi
Xmas celebrations can’t be complete without a sparkling tree. But having come to this consensus, how high are you willing to go? On the last weekend before Christmas ’25, before you step out to buy the Christmas tree for yourself, must read further for we bring you a low-down of the costs of most of the trees available in some of the prominent city markets – INA, Khan Market, and New Friends Colony. Watch out for not just the regular options in green, but also the white, golden and pink hues!
Kitna bada tree lena hai ispe hamesha families mein argument hota hai. Shoppers are also excited about coloured Christmas trees like those in pink, blue, golden and light green shades. Yeh coloured trees abhi kaafi trend kar rahe hain so youngsters are mostly enquiring about these... When it comes to the most popular choice in height, buyers often prefer 5 feet because it suits most homes in Delhi. We have already sold out all the trees of 5 feet height, toh ab agar aap order bhi doge toh new stock mangwana mushkil hai. -Ronil Chaudhary, Shopkeeper at INA Market
This is my first Christmas here. Back home in Puducherry, we usually get the basic ornaments. But for the 5 feet tall tree I’ve bought from INA, I’ve bought jute ornaments from the same market. Such unique and aesthetic finds make shopping in Delhi quite fun. -Anaya Correa, Delhi University student
I bought a 6 feet Christmas tree online for ₹8,400. But when it arrived, it looked nothing like the picture and I was heartbroken! Then my friends suggested I check out Khan Market. Here I found a tree of the same height in much better quality and at a comparatively lesser price: ₹7,500. -Aman Suri, Gurugram-based IT analyst
