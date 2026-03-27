Curtain Rises on the DU stage this World Theatre Day

From raising social awareness to winning major competitions and performing on grand stages, on World Theatre Day today here’s a spotlight on Delhi University’s dramatics societies and their vibrant culture of storytelling, social commentary and campus theatre. Several theatre societies at Delhi University’ s colleges are making their mark with compelling plays and performances across campus. Shivaji’s winning streak

Vayam, the theatre society of Shivaji College

Vayam, Shivaji College’s theatre society, has won 70 awards across 82 college theatre competitions with its street play Asuvidha Ke Liye Khed Hai. Based on the Indian Railways, the production questions gaps in basic public services. “Our work focuses on meaningful storytelling that raises concerns around everyday realities,” shares Harsh Sharma, president of the society. The play has also been recognised by platforms like the National School of Drama and Triveni Kala Sangam. The group says it aims to continue using theatre to spark dialogue around issues linked to daily life and public systems. LSR’s comeback

Lady Shri Ram College’s dramatics society won the first prize at Madaari, Sri Venkateswara College’s theatre fest.

After years of a quiet run, Lady Shri Ram College’s dramatics society has made a strong comeback. Signalling a renewed presence in the DU theatre circuit, they bagged first prize at Madaari, Sri Venkateswara College’s theatre fest. Their production on linguistic chauvinism struck a chord across audiences. “As individuals from diverse backgrounds, this issue feels deeply personal,” says Riya Gulia, head of the society’s street play division. They prioritised performance over competition, focusing on audience connection. “Theatre is by the people, for the people. What matters is whether our stories resonated,” she adds. Ramjas’ stage of change

Shunya, the theatre society of Ramjas College, has performed nukkad nataks across the city, using street theatre to raise awareness about social issues

Using theatre as a tool for social awareness, Ramjas College’s Shunya staged a performance centred on the river’s ecological crisis at Yamuna Manthan 2025. “Theatre isn’t just what we perform, but how we challenge, question and awaken society,” says senior member Mannat Rajput. The society also collaborated with the Home Ministry in August 2025 for a cybersecurity awareness play across Delhi. “The stage became our screen and stories became warnings,” shares Aarti, president of the soc. Hansraj steps onto bigger stages

Hansraj College’s dramatics society recently performed at the India Habitat Centre Collegiate Theatre Festival 2026.

Hansraj College’s dramatics society was among five teams shortlisted from 50 colleges at the India Habitat Centre Collegiate Theatre Festival 2026. Performing Laat Sahab Laut Aaye, the group explored the lives of widows and the ripple effects of an outsider’s arrival. Bhavya Poonia, second-year member of the team, says the experience has expanded their outlook beyond campus spaces. Calling it a defining moment, she adds, “There’s a belief that we can perform for larger audiences and do it well. Behind DU’s biggest theatre fest @ venky

Anubhati, Sri Venkateswara College’s dramatics society organized theatre festival Madaari.