Delhi sways to the tunes of Rafi's songs

Marking a nostalgic tribute to singer Mohammed Rafi's birth centenary, Sau Saal Pehle (100 Years Ago) was held in the Capital by Swachhagrahi Foundation. His son, Shahid Rafi, mesmerised the audience with his melodious voice.

The event was inaugurated by former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Shahid Rafi, the legendary singer's son, captivated the audience with his voice which closely resembled his father's tone, style, and presence.

Shahid's renditions of Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye (Prince, 1969), DardEDil DardEJigar (Karz, 1980), Kya Hua Tera Wada (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977), and Ye Reshmi Julfen (Do Raaste, 1969) paid a beautiful ode to Rafi. The finale with Main Yeh Sochkar Uske Dar Se Utha (Haqeeqat, 1964)) left the audience in awe.

Other performers included Prem Bhatia, Mohit Khanna, and Rani Indrani Sarma.