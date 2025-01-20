Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi sways to the tunes of Rafi's songs

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 20, 2025 03:45 PM IST

The program 'Sau Saal Pehle' (100 Years Ago), organised to commemorate Mohammed Rafi's birth centenary, refreshed the memories of the legendary singer.

Marking a nostalgic tribute to singer Mohammed Rafi's birth centenary, Sau Saal Pehle (100 Years Ago) was held in the Capital by Swachhagrahi Foundation.

His son, Shahid Rafi, mesmerised the audience with his melodious voice.
His son, Shahid Rafi, mesmerised the audience with his melodious voice.

The event was inaugurated by former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Shahid Rafi, the legendary singer's son, captivated the audience with his voice which closely resembled his father's tone, style, and presence.

Shahid's renditions of Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye (Prince, 1969), DardEDil DardEJigar (Karz, 1980), Kya Hua Tera Wada (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977), and Ye Reshmi Julfen (Do Raaste, 1969) paid a beautiful ode to Rafi. The finale with Main Yeh Sochkar Uske Dar Se Utha (Haqeeqat, 1964)) left the audience in awe.

Other performers included Prem Bhatia, Mohit Khanna, and Rani Indrani Sarma.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On