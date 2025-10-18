Delhi, turn up the volume! Global stars Akon and Travis Scott and Indian artistes AP Dhillon, Zakir Khan to perform soon

Whether you’re into hip-hop, pop rock or comedy, Delhi-NCR is about to vibe like never before! The Capital will see 30 music and cultural events in the next 80 days, bringing together some global icons as well as India’s biggest crowd-pullers. From the West, heavyweights like Akon and Travis Scott are flying in to set the stage on fire while homegrown stars singers AP Dhillon, Papon, and standup comedian Zakir Khan are also ready to pump-up the energy of the Capital.

“It’s a very exciting time for the musical scene in Delhi-NCR, to have all of these concerts happing right here,” says Delhi-based musician Abhishek Sharma aka Curtain Blue, adding, “It brings so many eyeballs to our city from all over the world. Many of my friends and cousins are telling me how they are thrilled to attend Travis Scott’s stage show. With residents of the city getting to experience such popular global performers, young artistes will also get to see the Indie scene get a voice. This will surely encourage young artistes and inspire the booming music scene in the city.”

Encouraging the attempt to boost the live concert culture in the city, popular singer Mika Singh says, “Delhi-NCR has always had an amazing energy for music. Every time I’ve performed here, it’s been incredible as the crowd is so lively and truly loves live concerts. It’s exciting to see not just Indian icons but also global artistes performing in the Capital now as this helps turning Delhi turn into an even bigger musical hub.”