Delhi University remembers ARSD student Sneha Debnath: Candles, silence and tears witnessed on campus

The Delhi University is in shock following the tragic death of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old first-year student of BSc (Honours) Mathematics, at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD). Sneha, a native of Tripura, had been missing for six days before her body was recovered from the Yamuna River under the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday. While the cause of death has not been officially disclosed, the news – alongside the discovery of a letter written by Sneha – sparked widespread grief, with candlelight marches led by mourning students across the varsity. Candlelight vigils were conducted across DU after ARSD student Sneha Debnath's body was recovered from the Yamuna River under the Geeta Colony flyover on July 13. (Photo: Facebook)

Friends remember

On a mostly vacant campus after the semester exams, friends and classmates gathered in solidarity. “Sneha always had a gentle presence,” recalls Pranav Bhatt, a first-year student of BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Computer Science, adding, “She was kind, polite and always approachable. Though I didn’t know her closely, she had this warm energy about her. It’s hard to accept that she’s gone.” The mood was somber, extending from ARSD College to North Campus. “We are devastated, but we gathered to honour her memory,” says Divyanka, a second-year student, speaking at a candlelight vigil at Lakshmibai College. “We are keeping her memory alive by lighting candles,” she adds.

At the Faculty of Arts, another group of students held a condolence meeting.

‘We demand investigation’

Mitravinda Karanwal, secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), spoke about the significance of the moment: “Our solidarity is with her family and friends. This is also a reminder that every student deserves to feel safe, emotionally, mentally, and physically. We demand a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to her tragic end.”

Reach out, you are not alone!

Dr Rakhi Anand, senior consultant psychologist, shares, “Being away from family, adjusting to cultural differences, and coping with intense academic pressure can lead to extreme anxiety and distress, especially for outstation students. But it’s not just them; any student struggling with mental health should consider reaching out to someone they trust, whether a friend or family member, and simply talk about what they’re feeling. That first step can make a big difference.”

If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out to mental health specialists:

Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

Sanjivini: 011-24311918

