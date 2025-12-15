Delhi University's newly revamped Gen-Z post office is now a campus adda

Walk into the Delhi University Post Office today and the first thing that catches your eye isn’t a long queue, but the walls. Splashed with bold murals, student-made art and pops of colour, the newly revamped space feels more like a creative studio than a government office. Barely weeks after reopening, the Gen Z-friendly post office at North Campus has already become an unexpected student favourite. The post office now features student-friendly services including dedicated counters, parcel packing and discounted document rates.

Reimagined as a social-learning space, the post office now offers student-friendly facilities such as dedicated counters, parcel packing services and discounted document rates. For outstation students, the change has been especially noticeable. “We’re anyway used to visiting the post office often to send and receive packages from home. But now it feels like a whole day out. You don’t feel like rushing anymore,” says Kanishk Mitra, a second-year student of Kirori Mal College.

The murals have been painted by student artists from Adwitiya, the Fine Arts Society of Miranda House. One of them is Eesha, who quips, “If the post office is in DU, it should capture the essence of the university.”

An art corner displays rotating student works, while the vibe has turned the space into a social spot. “Earlier, no one wanted to accompany a friend to the post office. Now we all go, even if only one person has work,” laughs Aarav Singh, a second-year student of Ramjas College.