Delhiites, think twice before picking up that cash as viral video exposes unique scam in East Delhi

If a random stranger points out free money lying next to your car, you might want to think twice before grabbing it. A viral video garnering over 36 million views on social media, posted by a Delhi-based content creator, has dropped a major reality check about a calculated distraction scam operating in East Delhi’s bustling Laxmi Nagar area. A screengrab of Tushar Bhalla’s viral video exposing the scam. (Photo: Instagram)

In the clip circulating online, the alert driver and content creator Tushar Bhalla captures the exact moment the trap was laid. “Abhi kisi ne kharkake bola, ‘Sir, aapke paise gire hue hain,’ pointing out to cash on the floor,” he shares. But instead of jumping out, he looked in his mirrors. “In the rear, there is an older man stalking and waiting, so that when I open my door to pick the cash, they will open the back door to grab my laptop.”

Speaking about the incident, Tushar reveals that his gut instinct saved his belongings. “The moment the guy tapped on my car and pointed at the money, I sensed something was wrong. Nobody just hands you free cash or cares that much on a busy road, so I was keeping an eye out and checking all my mirrors. I realized it was a complete setup when I saw the second guy hovering at the back. I wanted to share this video for awareness because when you see money on the floor, your immediate human reaction is to look down or step out. It is incredibly easy to fall for it if you aren’t paying close attention to your surroundings.”

The eye-opening video has quickly gained traction, as Netizens have been flooding the comments to aknowledge the driver for his presence of mind and how everyday road safety and how easily city commuters can be hoodwinked. “Thanks for sharing this, man! I commute through East Delhi daily with my work gear, and this is a massive heads-up,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Classic distraction tactic. Thanks for putting this out there. definitely keeping my doors centrally locked from now on.”

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