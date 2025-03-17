India's butter garlic naan tops list of 'best breads' from around the world: Delhi-NCR top spots serving the best naan!

The delectable butter garlic naan has made India proud by topping Taste Atlas' very carefully curated list of the best breads from around the world. Now an Indian delicacy showing up on an international list is no biggie — the global market really is waking up to the virtues of Indian cuisine; Amritsari kulcha has come in on the second spot, parota on spot six, naan on eight, paratha on eighteen, bhatura on twenty-six, aloo naan on twenty-eight and roti on thirty-five. That being said, butter garlic naan really does deserve the moment for nabbing the first spot. Delhi NCR top spots to get the best butter garlic naan(Photos: Kitchen Sanctuary, RecipeGuru)

Now achieving a good, or even great butter garlic naan at home isn't really rocket science and neither is it impossible. But this happens to be one of those recipes that always go a mile or more when achieved with a certain level of technical efficiency. Unlike a lot of other breads around the world, something like butter garlic naan, or even the other rank-holding Indian bites like parota, the myriad options in parathas and rotis both traditional and innovative and even aloo naan, harbour no side dish energy. They make for rightfully delicious, finger-licking moments of their own.

Now speaking specifically of butter garlic naan, you don't really need a reason to dig your fingers into some buttery, garlicy goodness wrapped in salty, chewy bites — and the Indian delicacy topping the list definitely calls for some Monday feasting. So here's a list of top-tier recos around Delhi-NCR, where you can zoom to right this second to lose yourself in endless salty and garlicy nivalas with your favourite mains on the side:

Kake Di Hatti, Chandni Chowk

Bukhara, Sardar Patel Marg

Karim's, Jama Masjid

Lazeez Affaire, Malcha Marg

Gulati Restaurant, Pandara Road

Havemore, Pandara Road

Rajinder da Dhaba, Safdarjung Enclave

Which of these spots will you be hitting up first?