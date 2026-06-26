Delhi’s Akshara Theatre seeks strength in Ramayana wall, amid eviction threat

Culture aficionados stepping into Akshara Theatre’s complex, on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place, these days will spot young and old theatre patrons writing ‘Rama’ and ‘Sita’ on one of its walls. A closer look reveals that the exercise is aimed at seeking “strength to fight the crisis” that the theatre is facing ever since it has been served an eviction notice; a copy of which is with HT City.

Founded in 1972, Akshara was conceived by legendary playwright, late Gopal Sharman and his wife, late actor Jalabala Vaidya. Today, their daughter and theatre director, Anasuya Vaidya keeps this cultural milieu alive and tells us how the institution has been quietly fighting a battle for its survival, “On March 11, which was Akshara’s 54th anniversary, the theatre received an order from the Land and Development (L&DO) Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, asking us to vacate the premises by March 16. We immediately went to the Court and received a stay order till July 20... This was shocking especially because less than a year ago, we had received an NOC for expansion and development of the Akshara. We had then paid about ₹4.5 crore in 2024. In December 2025, the L&DO demanded further FAR charge of ₹1.4 crore.”

“We were utterly dumbfounded upon receiving the eviction order,” says Vaidya, informing how she and the team of artistes at Akshara have since then been running from pillar to post, seeking help to resolve the issue. “Many political leaders have heard us sympathetically and promised to help,” she adds.

In November 1983, Akshara was given a Lease in Perpetuity by the President. For this, Vadiya recalls paying, “a premium lease fee” and also making payment for the bungalow that is standing tall on its premises”. The theatre, as per Vaidya, has had no pending dues at present. In fact, its lease is valid for another 50 years! “Whenever we experience a terrible crisis, we turn to Rama and Sita for protection, as they are close to our hearts,” says Vadiya, whose family has been performing The Ramayana stage production, as a tradition, for more than 50 years.

“To give ourselves strength and solace, we are creating this ‘Ramayana wall’ at Akshara, and have invited our extended family members including artistes, students, audience and well-wishers,” informs Vaidya, adding how patrons of the arts are extending their support by coming forward to paint the words ‘Ram’ and ‘Sita’ on the wall.

Meanwhile, the theatre complex remains pregnant with the fear of eviction. “We seek the protection of Siya-Ram,” adds Vaidya, clinging to the last shred of hope. This makes one wonder whether this popular performing arts venue will continue to remain a part of Delhi’s cultural landscape beyond next month.

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