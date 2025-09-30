Denmark Day celebrations: Raising a toast to Danish-Indian camaraderie

While the Kingdom of Denmark may not have an official national day, the spirit of celebration was alive at the Danish Residence on Thursday evening. Pooja Kapur, Smriti Irani and Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen hosted a 'Denmark Day' celebration, treating friends and partners to a taste of Danish-Indian camaraderie.

He said, "What are we celebrating here in September? This month marks the establishment of relations between Denmark and India back in 1949... We proudly marked the 70th anniversary of this partnership, and indeed, there is much to celebrate!"

Since arriving in February, the Ambassador shared his astonishment at the vast Danish footprint in India, spanning from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal.

He highlighted the deep, historical ties—noting that Danish merchants first arrived in Tranquebar, Tamil Nadu, over 400 years ago.

He added, "Yes, we have been here for centuries, and long enough to know that curry and pastries actually make a fantastic combination!"

Among those present at the do were former Union Minister and actor Smriti Irani, Additional Secretary, MEA, and former Indian Ambassador to Denmark, Pooja Kapur.