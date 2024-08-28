Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

Hey You, This msg is for the one living in Noida sec 137. Why r u after me? Look for greener pastures, mind your own business and stop bothering me! Don’t you have self respect? You Know Who Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Beloved Big Brother (Sanju), I never believed in sharing a pure bond with anyone but then I met you and it truly feels like heaven. All the fights have brought us closer in ways i could never imagine. Thanks for giving me such a priceless bond I could cherish for lifetimes. Regards, Chotus

Priy Prats Pookie, I write this to you as a sign of my gratefulness for you being my blessing in disguise. Words will never do justice for the love, care and respect that I hold for you. You’ll always be your natural self to me – a guru! Regards, Ishika

My Dear Kaykins, I feel awful that we can not meet on your birthday and idk when is this gonna get printed but here I am PUBLICALLY wishing you a happy 20th, babe. I love you and always will. Thanks for simply being there at my lowest, thanks for everything you’ve given me. Ur Ishhh

Dear Old Friend, Thankyou for always being there for me I don’t know how to say this but I love you so much and will always be there no matter what. Your Old Friend

Dear Divya, Aage badhana is your very important work jo aapko roke that person is jerk. Be unstoppable! Yours J

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

