Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones!

Hey Mili, A very Happy Wedding Anniversary.... Woah!! 19 years ho gye...Mana hamarey beech thodi an-ban hoti rehti hai but my love for you will always be beyond infinity... Yours Truly and Lovingly Husband Nitin Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear J & S, Here comes the day to cherish the marvellous marital bond. Yes it’s true, with each passing year I have seen the unspoken love between you both... that unbreakable bond that you both share have grown so stronger and sturdier. You both can’t even imagine what you both mean to us... Happy Anniversary to you both. We all love you both so so much!!!!!! Didi, Jiju & Our Lil V

Dear Soulmate, I am waiting for you... Come into my life as soon as possible and take me from here. I’m gonna wait for you! Yours, Gauri

Dear Someone, Mai tumhara naam nahi lungi kyoki shayad mai khud bhi tumse anjaan rehna chahti hu, tum ek aysi reality ho jise shayad mai accept nahi ker pa rahi. Esliye behtar hai ki philhal abhi ke liye toh tum mere liye unknown hee raho. But trust me tumhare saath rehna mujhe acha lagta hai, though you are a stupid mess. I love the way you are. Good Luck My Boy! With Love, Sunidhi

Dear Al, Yaar tera buddy aaya.... jaldi mil, party karni hai. Aur birthday bumps bhi dene hain!!! Rashi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction