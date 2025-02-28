Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones!

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Want to wish someone or make a confession? Read and send messages or chit-chat with friends through HT City's Dil Se column. Details below

Hey Mili, A very Happy Wedding Anniversary.... Woah!! 19 years ho gye...Mana hamarey beech thodi an-ban hoti rehti hai but my love for you will always be beyond infinity... Yours Truly and Lovingly Husband Nitin

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear J & S, Here comes the day to cherish the marvellous marital bond. Yes it’s true, with each passing year I have seen the unspoken love between you both... that unbreakable bond that you both share have grown so stronger and sturdier. You both can’t even imagine what you both mean to us... Happy Anniversary to you both. We all love you both so so much!!!!!! Didi, Jiju & Our Lil V

Dear Soulmate, I am waiting for you... Come into my life as soon as possible and take me from here. I’m gonna wait for you! Yours, Gauri

Dear Someone, Mai tumhara naam nahi lungi kyoki shayad mai khud bhi tumse anjaan rehna chahti hu, tum ek aysi reality ho jise shayad mai accept nahi ker pa rahi. Esliye behtar hai ki philhal abhi ke liye toh tum mere liye unknown hee raho. But trust me tumhare saath rehna mujhe acha lagta hai, though you are a stupid mess. I love the way you are. Good Luck My Boy! With Love, Sunidhi

Dear Al, Yaar tera buddy aaya.... jaldi mil, party karni hai. Aur birthday bumps bhi dene hain!!! Rashi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On