Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 01:29 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column. 

Hi Anju Singh, Main rajneeti to nhi janta, Par Sarkaar ho tum meri. Tera Sanju

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.
SV, I’ve been having difficulty reaching you by phone. If there’s a problem, or if you have another number, please share it with me. Amrita Mukherjee

Hey, From a stranger in the comments to a friend in your world — shall we turn the page together? Want to get reconnected? Hit me up. Donut Dude

My Love Sushant, Thank you for being mine. I know I don’t say it often but I really appreciate everything you do for me & I love it that you always find a way to make my day more beautiful. I’m incredibly lucky to have you in my life & I just wanted to remind you how special you are to me. Thank you for choosing me. I love you! Yours Obedient Bachha

Oyee Yrra, I know we don’t talk now but the friend inside me never expected we’d stop talking someday. I never thought you would be the person for whom I would write this letter. I was going to tell you about my plans and many more things but I guess now, I never will. I wanted to hug you tight after you give me a pep talk about how I deserve the world and no one is right enough for me but now I guess I won’t ever get that hug. Juss a call away... Yours Vish

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

