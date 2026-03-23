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    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 9:09 AM IST
    By HTC
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    Rhea, Happy Anniversary! Kabhi kabhi lagta hai hum dono bilkul opposite hain, but maybe isi liye it works. Tumhara calm aur mera chaos — perfect balance. Thank you for choosing me every single day, even on my annoying days. Agle saal bhi isi tarah ladte-jhagadte, but saath rehna hai. I love you, always. Aarav

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

    Hey Ex, Can you please remove my girlfriend from your social media. And, also make her un follow you. Can you not discuss lipstick tints with your other friends instead? Bye, also I miss you! A

    Hey Ananya, Being away from you isn’t easy, but somehow you make every day feel lighter. The late-night calls and random “did you eat?” texts — they mean more than you know. I just can’t wait for the day we don’t have to count days anymore. Miss you, always. Vihaan

    Bhai Arjun, Main shayad kabhi bolta nahi, but tu mere liye superhero hai. Jab bhi life messy hoti hai, tu hi handle karta hai sab. Aur haan, thoda kam daanta kar but thank you for always having my back. Love you, always. Ishaan

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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