Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Aug 06, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in a regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Hi Anju Singh, Hum tere shaher mein aye hain musafir ki tarah. Mujhko bas ek mulakat ka moka de de.... Finding you since 2001...... Tera Friend, Sanju

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Dear Third Love, Try not to break too many clutchers in Amsterdam, it will take me a little longer to get you new ones. LOYGL

To My Love, Falling for you wasn’t falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you’re home. Yashita

Aadaab, Na dil mein basakar bhulaya karte hain, Na hasakar rulaya karte hain, Kabhi mehsoos kar ke dekh lena, Hum jaise toh dil se rishte nibhaya karte hai. Vardaan

Dear You, Wo jo gujar gaya hei. Uske kuch nishan abhi baki hei. Muskra dena unhe dekh kar e dost. Kyonki unme kuch acha kahin baki hei. One cannot change the past. But one can always smile in the present kyonki jab hum muskrate hei tau sab acha acha hota hei. Wishing you lots of happiness and love in life. Tc. Bye. XYZ 

 

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

 

Follow Us On