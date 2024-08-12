Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

For My Gine-chune Friends, in a world full of social media validation and where everyone wants to have as many friends as possible, I am so glad that I have my 'gine-chune' friends in the form of you all. I love you from the absolute depths of my heart, and hope you all remain with me forevaa! From Your No. 1 Friend (I Hope) Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Kayenat Appi, Hope ki puuri kayenat aapko aapke birthday ko best banaane ki saazish kare, and you have the absolute mast birthday everr! Love, 115 to 38

Dear Rabani, You're the lyrics to my song, the paint to my art and the beat to my heart, 14 years and counting and I’m incomplete without you. Love, Advika

My Love Sushant, When we first met, I had no idea that you would become this much important to me! Now that you have, I miss you every single second of the day. Every second feels incomplete without you and I find myself yearning to be with you again. I can’t tell you in words how much I love you. From Deepa

To My Love, Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chahiye! My life is incomplete without u, Love u forever and ever. From XYZ

Hey Baby, Thank you for always being there for me and tolerating my never-ending tantrums. I have no idea what I would have done without you. Thank you for existing! Your Love

To My Bro, falling for you wasn’t falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you’re home!! From Your Homie

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

