 Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2024 11:08 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in a regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Dear Adi, Wow, it’s been a whole year since we first met, and what a year it’s been! We’ve weathered every storm, braved countless ups and downs, and still managed to not kill each other (bonus points for us)! When we first crossed paths, neither of us was looking for a relationship, but look at us now — clearly, the universe had other plans! But from that very moment, it was clear— this was it. We’ve navigated through the chaos with a mix of love, laughter, and a few “Are we really doing this?” moments. Thanks for being my rock, my biggest supporter, and my partner-in-crime. Cheers to us and all the amazing adventures that are yet to come! Yours, AB

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi Abhishek, Happy Birthday... May God bless you with healthy life always, sending you love and hugs. Your Old Friend

Beloved Big Brother (Sanju), I never believed in sharing a pure bond with anyone but then I met you and it truly feels like heaven. All the fights have brought us closer in ways i could never imagine. Thanks for giving me such a priceless bond I could cherish for lifetimes. Regards. Chotus

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On