Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hello Anish, I love you more than anything else. U always stay in my mind me apni life apke bina imagine bhi nhi kr sakti ki ap kya ho mere liye bs ap hmesha aise hi rehna pyare se or pyar krte hue love you alot. #Anidipankhudi #aniyansh Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Chahat, Happy birthday to you too! I am so blessed that I have sister like you. U r my little princess with devil mind...... bs aise hi reh. God gives you bhut sara pyar... jaldi jaldi out of India hoja with much more blessings. Pankhudi

Alok, I’ve called your number, but couldn’t get through. If you could provide an alternative contact number or suggest a time we can chat, that would be great. DP

Hey Abs, I am absolutely fine now. thanks! Please take care of yourself and stay happy. Bye. XX

Wifey, You are my life, I cant express my feeling in front of you. I have no words how much you love me... Except you seriously no one can love me. You are my everything... my world! You are coop, you understand me. Thank you thankew so much my love, my bacha. Tumhare jaisa pyar koi ne kar sakhta, Tumne itna samjha mjhe. Thankew my sona. Your Lover, SB

Hi, My mom is admit in emergency ward. Lagta hai mom and you both are going away from me. Kash tum dono se pehle me chala jau. Jn

Dear Rubul, I know you’re not in best of your health right now, but you soon will be. Just know that one day, meeting you will be worth every mile of the distance between us. You mean the world to me, you’re my bestfriend, my favourite human, and my calm. Sending you love and hugs. Yours, Raina

Baby Taz, I am overmissing you nowadays. But you make me smile despite the miles. I love you so much. Please come soon. Hugs and kisses. Muah. Your Tweety

To My Chamcham, Please come soon tumtum. Indeed long distance relationship is hard. Without you something is really missing in life. For me you are my life my world..... Your Jaan

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

