Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi S, In love & war nothing is legal or illegal…….. Consumption & being for each other is what matters. Have a good day. Love, Me Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Heyy Meera, I’ve tried calling but your phone was not reachable. Bas yeh bolna tha ki thekua lete aana jab ghar se wapas aaoge. I love it so much, can’t wait to have it! Alej

Bela, I’ve attempted to connect with you so many times. I know you are upset. I was so sad to celebrate Diwali without you. Pls ab toh baat karlo. El

Shivangi, I just want you to be happy and not hurt yourself. Even if we can’t see or meet each other, I will always be with you. I love you so much. Tipi Tipi Tap

Dear Beedi, With just a few days to go for your shaadi, here's wishing that you have the best terrace wedding anyone could ever have, with cackles, happy tears and dad jokes all around! A Rare Friend From Office

Desk Buds, Can you all stop fighting? I don't want to be in the middle of this tussle, but I don't want to be the one talking to everyone, while everyone is not talking to each other. Stop it. Bye. From Another Desk Bud

Dear Artist Ladki, I saw you sketching passengers, while I was travelling on the magenta line. Your focus, the strokes of your pencil, left a mark on my heart too. If I see you again, I hope to be your muse. From A Fellow Metrowala

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

