Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

Dear KK, As the year begins, I want to take a moment and reflect on all the beautiful journey we have shared as partners in crime. Remember, I have always got your back - be it to gently nudge you across the threshold of adulthood, or poke you to straighten your shoulders. May you continue to be both confidante and janaani, a perfect juxtaposition in an imperfect world. Love you, my li’l baby. Yours, KK

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To RZ, Nothing you can ever say will make time turn back. Actions speak louder than words, and yours spoke volumes. Beginning the year on a clean chit, let’s stop pretending that the slate is clean and learn to let go. From, The Missing Letter.

Dear Eternal Flame, In your eyes, I find my haven, and in your arms, my eternity. Every heartbeat whispers your name, and every moment with you feels like a lifetime of love. You are my forever and always. Love, Agnes

Friend In Solidarity, Thanks for making festive szn so fun. I appreciate all the chatter. Best, The Grinch

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

