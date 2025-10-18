Edit Profile
    DP World India Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and other global golf icons shine at Delhi Golf Club

    Delhi is dazzled as world-class golf action is unfolding at the Delhi Golf Club. Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Shubhankar Sharma are in action!

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 10:43 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sporting spectacle as the DP World India Championship 2025 unfolds at the Delhi Golf Club, bringing together some of the biggest names in international golf. For the first time ever, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and homegrown star Shubhankar Sharma are teeing off in the Capital, delivering a thrilling display of precision, power and poise on the greens.

    Joost Luiten (left), Rory McIlroy (centre) and Tom Valliant have all descended in Delhi for the ongoing DP World India Championship 2025. (Photos: Manish Swarup/AP)
    Joost Luiten (left), Rory McIlroy (centre) and Tom Valliant have all descended in Delhi for the ongoing DP World India Championship 2025. (Photos: Manish Swarup/AP)

    “It’s a huge moment for golf in India,” says Raj Khosla, president of the Delhi Golf Club, adding, “Having players like Rory and Tommy here is extraordinary, they’re legends of the game and their presence marks a new chapter for Indian golf.”

    Rory McIlroy during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament on Thursday.
    Rory McIlroy during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament on Thursday.
    Keita Nakajima in action.
    Keita Nakajima in action.

    The past two days have seen spectators gather in droves, drawn by stellar shots, tight finishes and the electric energy of championship play. For many, the experience goes beyond sport, it’s about witnessing icons who are rarely seen outside the world’s biggest tours. “Our goal is to ensure that, along with world-class facilities, players and fans experience the warmth and hospitality of Delhi,” Khosla adds, and says, “This event has sparked nationwide excitement, much like tiger-spotting for wildlife enthusiasts, watching these stars live is a rare thrill for golf lovers.”

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/DP World India Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood And Other Global Golf Icons Shine At Delhi Golf Club
