DU Admissions 2025: Freshers shop, top up their wardrobe from Delhi's Sarojini, CP to ace in campus fashion fundas

Freshers are all set to rock on campus as Delhi University readies to welcome the new batch starting August 1. But, before the classes begin, it’s time for the young fashion brigade to ace their game. Many are scouting the Janpath, Sarojini, and Palika markets to set the tone right and be #CampusChic! From scouting for shirts and tops to sourcing quirky accessories, Delhi University freshers are making multiple runs to street markets to top up their wardrobes for their college looks.(Photos: Isha Yadav/HT)

Here's all that the DU freshers are buying – from sequin-shoulder shirts to evil-eye earrings – to mix, and match comfort with style. Fit check ahead:

Shaurya Sharma picked up a grey mandarin collar shirt from Janpath.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Shaurya Sharma, a student of Aryabhatta College says, “I was shopping at Janpath and the grey mandarin collar instantly caught my eye. It looks clean, smart without being boring. Soft and easy to wear, I can style it with almost everything. From regular classes to club orientations, where I’d want to look slightly dressed up. Best part it’s just for ₹250!”

Ayushi Patel has updated her wardrobe with a sequin shirt from Janpath.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Ayushi Patel, a fresher at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) shares, “I’ve bought this sequin shirt from Janpath for ₹500, and love its retro feel. I wanted something that’s easy for college wear and yet has that jazz like this one has detailing on the shoulders and its colour makes it perfect for both daily wear and parties. So also saving it as an option for my freshers’ party.”

Pragya Yadav is happy to have picked up a pair of evil-eye earrings from Sarojini Nagar Market.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Pragya Yadav, who is aspiring to get a seat at Miranda House, says, “The evil-eye earrings are a rage on Instagram, and I felt I must have this ‘IT’ accessory for my college look. It’s such a fun detail to add to my everyday outfits. Glad to have found these at Sarojini market for just ₹50 . Feels like carrying a cute charm that makes me stand out even on casual campus days.”

Atul Trivedi has bought a half-sleeves denim jacket from Palika Bazar, to pair with his several tees.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Atul Trivedi, who is all set to join Aryabhatta College, shares, “I kept looking for a layer that isn’t too heavy for Delhi’s humidity and found this perfect half-sleeves denim jacket at Palika Bazar for ₹400 . It works best for me as it’s casual yet pairs well with most of the tees I have, and I can flaunt it everywhere on campus.”

Ankita strikes a balance of comfort and budget-friendly with embroidered short kurtis from Sarojini Nagar Market.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Ankita, the now to be first-year student at LSR college, says, “My shopping goal was simple... Just wanted something comfortable for the long orientation days. Found my fit at Sarojini: jute-thread embroidered short kurtis. It’s light but not too plain and is budget friendly at just ₹250. Easy to pair with jeans on my first day at campus.”

Akshar Sharma goes gaga over genrage pattern lowers.(Photo: Isha Yadav/HT)

Akshar Sharma, who is aspiring to get into St. Stephen’s College, shares: “I’m going crazy over these genrage pattern lowers. I bought these for ₹300 at Sarojini, and they look so cool! Perfect to make me sit through long classes and hangout at the café too.”

Story by Isha Yadav

