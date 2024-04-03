DU fest trend: Star reveals get grand with banner unfurls in colleges

Flash mobs, karaoke and band performances are not just acts of college fests anymore. Instead, they are a part of dhamakedaar reveals now! Introducing the newest college fest trend this year, students in several colleges of Delhi University (DU) are going to great lengths to unveil the name of the star performer and the theme banner for their fest. These were earlier kept under wraps until closer to the D-day. Students of Gargi College unfurled their fest banner amid dhol and fanfare,

“Earlier we would announce the star performer via Reels,” shares Sivasankari J, a final-year student and president of Maitreyi College Students’ Union, adding, “This time, we made the reveal grand. We also pulled a prank; instead of unveiling the actual banner, we unfurled a dummy with the meme of Hindustani Bhau’s ‘Ruko, thoda sabar karo’! Amid all the laughter, we announced that singer Arjun Kanungo will be our star performer on April 6.”

The Students’ Union of Maitreyi College pulled a prank while unveiling their star performer’s name.

The Students’ Council of Gargi College went a step ahead and invited dholwallahs to create buzz. Lovely Pandey, a second-year student and proctor of the Students' Council, shares, “With Golden Hour (literally), the theme of our fest, we revealed a poster of singer Nikhil Dsouza as our star performer.”

Even at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), the unfurling was a big day. “Flowers rained down from our banner as it unfurled from the Psych terrace. This was coupled with cultural presentations and a band performance,” shares NV Sankalpa, a final-year student and logistics and hospitality head of LSR’s Student’s Union, adding, "For final-year students, like me, the grand unfurling of our fest banner invoked a flood of memories about the elaborate preps."

LSR students unfurled their college's fest banner amid much revelry.

Reels of these events are giving rise to FOMO at other colleges, who are now planning similar reveals. Prithvi Singh, a final-year student at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, tells us, “The idea of a banner unveiling is to let our college fam know what’s planned. Instagram peh star performer reveal dekhne ka kya maza hai?”

