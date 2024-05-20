DU students turn first-time voters, say sadda haq and our duty in Lok Sabha elections in Delhi

Delhi gears up to witness the Lok Sabha elections with around 2.43 lakh first-time voters, as per the Chief Electoral Officer's office. All set to cast their vote for the first time, here’s what the youth is feeling about this project. Here’s what’s making them feel excited and jubilant to deliver their duty towards the nation by prepping for the polls! The number of first-time voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years in Delhi has gone up by over 87,000. (Illustration: Adobe)

Arjun Upadhyay, a first-year student of Hansraj College.

Arjun Upadhyay, a first-year student at Hansraj College, shares, “This is the first time that I will be participating in the democratic process of our country. It’s been a dream since childhood to get an opportunity to vote! I’ve seen my parents cast their votes and talk about elections. As a kid, I used to ask them about the process and whether my participation would make a difference. Finally, I have the chance to choose the leaders of my country. In fact, I dream of becoming a politician that someone someday would vote for.”

Rishabh Sharma, a final-year student at Hindu College.

Rishabh Sharma, a final-year student at Hindu College, says, “I belong to Chhattisgarh, and I took leave between my practical examinations just to travel 1,200km and cast my vote. It’s my first time voting and I know each vote counts. Having this democratic right can make you land on either side of the coin — the one that builds democracy or the other as a passive observer. I’ve also been encouraging my peers, who think of it as just a holiday, to not only take the time to prepare for exams but also cast their vote, thereby balancing their duty to the nation and themselves.”

Shanvi Sharma, a first-year student at Hansraj College.

Shanvi Sharma, a first-year student at Hansraj College, says, “It’s my responsibility towards the nation to cast my vote as an adult, and I must oblige. I feel that, along with voting, it is equally important for us to ensure that our peers, our friends, and even our families are voting. After all, we are the youth of the nation, and if we don’t exercise our democratic rights, then who will? We must go through the manifesto to see if it’s about reservations (of college seats for students) and many other things that impact us. And I also look forward to posting a #VoteWaliSelfie on Insta!”

Himanshu, a second-year student at Kirori Mal College.

Himanshu, a second-year student at Kirori Mal College, says, “The general polls are happening during the examinations, but I am still going to vote. Swami Vivekanand ji had said, ‘Give me 100 dedicated people, and I will transform the nation.’ As the youth of India, it is our biggest duty to participate in and contribute to the biggest festival of democracy. I request my peers to vote to fulfil our collective dream of living in developed nation.”

Shubham Vasisht, a first-year student from Hansraj College.

Shubham Vasisht, a first-year student from Hansraj College, shares, “I think voting is a privilege because we are the youth of this country and represent a very significant portion of this nation. It is our obligation and our moral duty to participate in this democratic festival. We come from an unprecedented history of the struggle of people who gave us universal adult franchise, so we must celebrate this part of our history and become a part of the process to better our country. So, I am very excited to vote!

Avneet, a first-year student at Kirori Mal College.

Avneet, a first-year student at Kirori Mal College, says, “It’s important to cast your vote... Unfortunately, I won’t beable to go back to Chandigarh to do the same, as the polling date is in the middle of my exam. However, I understand the importance of participating in Lok Sabha elections, so I am motivating my friends to go out and vote. I have been telling them that it’s not just a duty but a privilege. I’m grateful that I will get to experience the action here in Delhi.”

