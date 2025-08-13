Eating in the dark: Delhi NGO hosts unique blindfolded dining experience

Eating is something we often take for granted, relying on our eyes to guide us. But on a special Friday night in Capital, people put on blindfolds to step into the shoes of those who can’t see, learning to rely on touch, taste, and sound, for the everyday experience of the visually impaired. Participants explored miniature models of iconic landmarks, attempting to identify them using only their sense of touch

This special evening was organised by Delhi-based NGO Saksham Trust — founded by Dipendra Manocha and Rummi K Seth — for the event Night of the Senses: Eating in the Dark at The Arthouse Café in Connaught Place.

It opened with a touch-and-feel activity, where participants explored miniature models of iconic landmarks, attempting to identify them using only their sense of touch.

This was followed by a series of inclusive, interactive games designed to offer a glimpse into how individuals with visual impairments navigate the world.

“It was a fascinating experience,” said Nessa Mytouei, an Iranian-American living in Delhi whose son joined one of the games, adding “I’ve tried this before, so I know the feeling — the food tastes richer, and every moment feels more alive.”

The sensory journey continued into a sumptuous dinner spread, eaten while entirely blindfolded.

Delhi resident Divya Mohan shared, “Being blindfolded wasn’t difficult, but it offered a profound insight into the world of the visually impaired. It was deeply emotional and truly moving to experience life without sight.”

Mohit Kejriwal, a visually impaired trainer and researcher, said, “It’s an initiative for others to experience what we go through every day. In the same world, every person’s experience is different. From my perspective — the texture, taste, and smell — it’s different from yours. This is a great opportunity for others to understand and engage their other senses, which they may not be used to using fully.”