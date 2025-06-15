Father's Day 2025: Children of famous dads share one life lesson they’ve learned from them

Fathers often teach us the most profound life lessons through the way they live, love, and lead. These everyday actions become lifelong mantras for their children. Sunil Sethi with Tanira Sethi; Atisha Pratap Singh with Rajiv Pratap Rudy

This Father’s Day, we asked the children of some well-known fathers—from the worlds of fashion, art, dance, and design—about the one lesson or philosophy they’ve picked up, knowingly or unknowingly, from their dads.

Here’s what they shared:

“Having conviction is fantastic, but it is nothing without consistency”

“My father always says, ‘Believe in yourself… even if the world thinks your ideas are mildly delusional.’ Having conviction is fantastic, but it is nothing without consistency, which is the real flex. And remember: only dead fish go with the flow… and they stink,” shares designer Tanira Sethi on her learnings from her father, FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi.

“Taught me to show up and give my best—even on the days I don’t feel my best”

“The one lesson I’ve learned from my father is that consistency is everything. He’s taught me to show up and give my best—even on the days when I don’t feel my best. To respect the work you do and the relationships you hold at every stage of life. And most importantly, to give your all, 100%, to whatever you take on—and then surrender the outcome to destiny and the universe,” shares stylist Hoorvi J. Valaya on her father, designer JJ Valaya.

“To be a good human being above all else”

“One thing that has always stayed with me is what he taught us—to be a good human being above all else. No matter how much fame or money you have, it means nothing if you’re not a kind and grounded person. That’s something he’s always stood for, and it’s something you can instinctively see in both me and my sister. For me, being a good human being will always come before chasing fame.

Another lesson I’ve learned from him—and now live by—is to never back down. We don’t look left or right—we fight our own battles, with strength and conviction,” says content creator Atisha Pratap Rudy on her father, politician Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

“Work over luck over gossip over everything else”

“‘Beta, just concentrate on your work—everything else will fall into place.’ If somebody upsets me, I just deep-dive into my work, and all else fades away. His advice has guided me through many tough situations in life and brought me joy consistently. Work defines my daily rhythm—not success, not failure, and not people. Work over luck over gossip over everything else,” says dancer Bhavana Reddy on her father, Kuchipudi dancer Raja Reddy.

“True growth only happens when you show up consistently”

“One of the most invaluable lessons I’ve learned from my father is the importance of discipline—uncompromising, non-negotiable discipline in one’s craft. He’s shown me that no matter the field—painting in his case, photography in mine—true growth only happens when you show up consistently, with honesty and intent.

He also taught me to stay true to my own definition of beauty, to create what resonates with me—not what pleases the world. That’s something I carry with me every single day,” shares photographer Rid Burman on lessons from his father, artist Paresh Maity.

“You are who you believe yourself to be”

“My father, my gym bro, Nikhil Mehra, is truly one of the coolest dads anyone could ask for. He does everything I do—it genuinely feels like he’s one of my best friends. As a kid, I always admired the way he spoke, the way he walked, and just the way he carried himself through life. Being around him felt like being in the presence of a superhero—and that feeling has never gone away.

His sense of humor is on another level—his one-liners always had me laughing uncontrollably. Everyone loves him. He’s an idol and an inspiration in so many people’s eyes. He was born in this world with one purpose: to guide and take care of others as a true leader.

And that’s what I admire most about him—his selflessness, his strength, and his resilience to keep pushing forward no matter what.

One powerful lesson he’s passed on to me—and one that continues to shape how I live—is the belief that: ‘You are who you believe yourself to be.’ My father has always embraced the power of thought, self-belief, and manifestation. He taught me that our mindset shapes our reality—that if you truly believe in something and align your actions with that belief, the universe begins to respond.

That spiritual grounding and trust in oneself has helped me stay centered, chase my goals, and carry a quiet confidence in everything I do,” shares Vivhan Mehra on his designer father, Nikhil Mehra.