Father’s Day 2026: Here are five events and workshops to do with your dad this weekend in Delhi-NCR

Celebrated on the third Sunday of every June, Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to spend quality time with your dad. This year, it's falling on June 21, 2026, and Delhi-NCR has plenty of options to choose from. And why celebrate just one day when you can make it a whole weekend?

Skip the usual dinner out and take your dad for a fun workshop this Father's Day 2026.(Photo: ChatGPT (Generated for representational purposes only))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether your father enjoys food, fitness, creativity or hands-on experiences, the weekend has something for every kind of duo. From indulgent chocolate masterclasses and pizza-making sessions to DIY workshops and outdoor fitness challenges, here are five Father’s Day events and workshops across Delhi, Gurugram and NCR that you can check out with your dad.

For the dad with a sweet tooth

Step into the world of artisanal chocolate with Fabelle’s immersive masterclass with your dad this Father’s Day. Discover the journey from cocoa bean to bar, indulge in guided tastings, and learn the art of tempering from expert chocolatiers. End the experience by crafting and plating your own chocolate dessert in a hands-on session.

What: Father’s Day Exclusive Fabelle Chocolate Masterclass

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Fabelle Chocolates, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Fabelle Chocolates, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When: June 21, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 21, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am, 2pm & 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am, 2pm & 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹995 onwards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹995 onwards {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tickets: District For the foodie dad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tickets: District For the foodie dad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Known for its artisanal pizzas and cosy ambience, Si Nonna’s is hosting Father’s Day specials across Delhi-NCR. Dads and their little ones, or older kids, can get behind the counter in the interactive open kitchen, wear chef hats and aprons, and make their own handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizzas from scratch. The outlet is also featuring celebratory treats such as “Papamisu” and “Papaccino”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for its artisanal pizzas and cosy ambience, Si Nonna’s is hosting Father’s Day specials across Delhi-NCR. Dads and their little ones, or older kids, can get behind the counter in the interactive open kitchen, wear chef hats and aprons, and make their own handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizzas from scratch. The outlet is also featuring celebratory treats such as “Papamisu” and “Papaccino”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Father’s Day Specials at Si Nonna’s {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Father’s Day Specials at Si Nonna’s {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Si Nonna’s {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Si Nonna’s {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 19-21, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 19-21, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹1,600/- onwards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹1,600/- onwards {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tickets: Walk-in activity For the creative dad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tickets: Walk-in activity For the creative dad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Celebrate Father’s Day with a heartfelt, creative experience. At this workshop, you can create handmade memory frames with your dad using paints, clay charms, textures and colours. You can paint and customise your own photoframe, decorate it with textures and colours, and learn to make clay charms and mini elements. The workshop is beginner-friendly and suitable for kids, adults, families and anyone who wants to make something meaningful for their dad. All materials will be provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrate Father’s Day with a heartfelt, creative experience. At this workshop, you can create handmade memory frames with your dad using paints, clay charms, textures and colours. You can paint and customise your own photoframe, decorate it with textures and colours, and learn to make clay charms and mini elements. The workshop is beginner-friendly and suitable for kids, adults, families and anyone who wants to make something meaningful for their dad. All materials will be provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What: Father’s Day DIY Photoframes and Clay Charms Workshop

Where: Pastels by ASJ Art Studio, Sector 40, Gurugram

When: June 20 and 21, 2026

Timing: 4pm

Price: ₹899 onwards

Tickets: District

For the dad who loves keepsakes

Looking for a personalised Father’s Day gift? Spend time painting a custom mug that Dad can cherish long after the day is over. Hosted by Weaving Homes, this workshop is suitable for beginners and runs across multiple daily slots, making it an easy pick for families looking for a simple but memorable activity.

What: Father’s Day Special: Paint Your Own Mug Workshop

Where: Weaving Homes, DDA Flats, 32 A, Shahpur Jat

When: June 20-29, 2026

Timing: 10.30am to 5.30pm

Price: ₹499 onwards

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tickets: District and BookMyShow

For the active dad

Swap brunch for a dose of adventure at this father-child fitness challenge in Gurugram. The event includes obstacle courses, fitness stations, tug-of-war competitions, team activities, medals, certificates, family photo opportunities and surprise gifts. It is a fun pick for families who want to celebrate Father’s Day with movement, teamwork and a little friendly competition.

What: Dads on Duty Challenge

Where: South City I, B Block, Sector 30, Gurugram

When: June 20, 2026

Timing: 6pm

Price: ₹299 onwards

Tickets: Townscript

Story by Vibhuti Sharma

For more such stories, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON