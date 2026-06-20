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Father’s Day 2026: Here are five events and workshops to do with your dad this weekend in Delhi-NCR

Looking for Father’s Day events in Delhi and NCR? Gere are five things you can do to enjoy with your dad on June 20 and June 21, 2026.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 09:45 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Celebrated on the third Sunday of every June, Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to spend quality time with your dad. This year, it's falling on June 21, 2026, and Delhi-NCR has plenty of options to choose from. And why celebrate just one day when you can make it a whole weekend?

Skip the usual dinner out and take your dad for a fun workshop this Father's Day 2026.(Photo: ChatGPT (Generated for representational purposes only))

Whether your father enjoys food, fitness, creativity or hands-on experiences, the weekend has something for every kind of duo. From indulgent chocolate masterclasses and pizza-making sessions to DIY workshops and outdoor fitness challenges, here are five Father’s Day events and workshops across Delhi, Gurugram and NCR that you can check out with your dad.

For the dad with a sweet tooth

Step into the world of artisanal chocolate with Fabelle’s immersive masterclass with your dad this Father’s Day. Discover the journey from cocoa bean to bar, indulge in guided tastings, and learn the art of tempering from expert chocolatiers. End the experience by crafting and plating your own chocolate dessert in a hands-on session.

What: Father’s Day Exclusive Fabelle Chocolate Masterclass

What: Father’s Day DIY Photoframes and Clay Charms Workshop

Where: Pastels by ASJ Art Studio, Sector 40, Gurugram

When: June 20 and 21, 2026

Timing: 4pm

Price: 899 onwards

Tickets: District

For the dad who loves keepsakes

Looking for a personalised Father’s Day gift? Spend time painting a custom mug that Dad can cherish long after the day is over. Hosted by Weaving Homes, this workshop is suitable for beginners and runs across multiple daily slots, making it an easy pick for families looking for a simple but memorable activity.

What: Father’s Day Special: Paint Your Own Mug Workshop

Where: Weaving Homes, DDA Flats, 32 A, Shahpur Jat

When: June 20-29, 2026

Timing: 10.30am to 5.30pm

Price: 499 onwards

Tickets: District and BookMyShow

For the active dad

Swap brunch for a dose of adventure at this father-child fitness challenge in Gurugram. The event includes obstacle courses, fitness stations, tug-of-war competitions, team activities, medals, certificates, family photo opportunities and surprise gifts. It is a fun pick for families who want to celebrate Father’s Day with movement, teamwork and a little friendly competition.

What: Dads on Duty Challenge

Where: South City I, B Block, Sector 30, Gurugram

When: June 20, 2026

Timing: 6pm

Price: 299 onwards

Tickets: Townscript

Story by Vibhuti Sharma

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Father’s Day 2026: Here are five events and workshops to do with your dad this weekend in Delhi-NCR
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Father’s Day 2026: Here are five events and workshops to do with your dad this weekend in Delhi-NCR
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