    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, January 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:14 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth

    Gram it: Make way for the bactrian camel as these walk on Kartavya Path! During rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade, amid dense fog on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk, an official of the Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) guides this furry friend to march on. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

    When: January 19 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Neeraj Pandey Live

    Where: Hideout Studio, PVR Anupam Saket, Saket

    When: January 19

    Timing: 6.45pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Peacemaker with Thant Myint-U

    Where: India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate

    When: January 19

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: DJ Harry

    Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

    When: January 19

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 19

    Timing: 5pm and 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleeSpree

    What: PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: January 19 to 31

    Timing: 10.30am to 10pm

    Entry: 30

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

