HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Bodies of Sky, Bodies of Earth
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
When: January 19 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Neeraj Pandey Live
Where: Hideout Studio, PVR Anupam Saket, Saket
When: January 19
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
What: Peacemaker with Thant Myint-U
Where: India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate
When: January 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: January 19
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 19
Timing: 5pm and 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
What: PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 19 to 31
Timing: 10.30am to 10pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
