Friday Jam: The stage is set for Nasya’s Sufi, folk tunes

The second week of HT City’s Friday Jam Season 8 presented by Cantabil, co-powered by Hero Xtreme and PassPass will sure enchant the attendees as a unique blend of Sufi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi folk rhythms will echo tonight at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram. Kunaaal Wason with his band, Nasya.

While Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai set the stage on fire with their performance last week, today evening the spotlight will beam on Kunaaal Wason, who will take centre stage with his band, Nasya, which he had formed a decade ago. “I’ve been in this profession for 17 years, and yet till date can’t wait to step onto the stage because just the feel and energy of live audience gives me pure joy and excitement at HT City’s Friday Jam,” says Wason.

Kunaaal Wason founded Nasya almost a decade ago.

Nasya is known for ingeniously intertwining timeless traditions with contemporary tunes. The band, in fact, has previously performed at this stage in 2018, and cherishing his pleasant experience in the past, Wason says, “I can’t wait to step onto that stage, feel the energy of the crowd, and let the music flow through me. It’s always so electrifying to be at such a platform where we can share our music and energies... Tonight is going to be a roller-coaster ride for the audience as we plan to sing some popular Sufi Bollywood numbers, with a pinch of Punjabi folk, and also some authentic qawwalis.”

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Gurugram tonight for a spellbinding soiree that you you’d not want to miss!

Catch It Live

What: HT City’s Friday Jam ft Kunaaal Wason and band Nasya

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 22

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free