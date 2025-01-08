Get ready for a spectacular Lohri with Garry Sandhu @ Burrah Project 3.0

Punjabi music fans, get ready! After captivating global audiences, chart-topping sensation Garry Sandhu is making his much-awaited return to India. Known for iconic hits such as Yeah Baby, Illegal Weapon, Banda Ban Ja and Do Gallan, the singing sensation is set to perform live at Fever Network’s The Burrah Project 3.0 being held at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, 2pm onwards. India’s biggest Punjabi food and music festival, The Burrah Project, is celebrated for its high-octane energy and festive spirit. Perfectly timed with the Lohri weekend (Jan 11-12), it promises an unforgettable celebration for families, friends and music enthusiasts alike. Garry Sandhu is making his much-awaited return to India.

Joining Sandhu on stage will be some of Punjabi music’s most celebrated stars, including Ammy Virk, the voice behind soulful chart-toppers such as Qismat, Simran Choudhary, a performer known for her electrifying presence, Gurnazar, whose melodies strike a chord every time, Juss, a rising star with fresh hits and Sukhe, a sensation famous for his high-energy beats.

The Burrah Project 3.0 is a true Lohri extravaganza, offering not just music but a cultural feast. Attendees can indulge in authentic Punjabi delicacies, participate in dance-offs, fitness challenges, comedy acts, and food-eating contests and immerse themselves in vibrant cultural zones that showcase Punjabi traditions in a fresh, interactive way. Adding to the excitement, your favourite social media influencers will also join the festivities, making this event even more memorable.

The buzz surrounding Sandhu’s return is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the event. With its incredible lineup and festive offerings, The Burrah Project 3.0 is set to be the ultimate Lohri celebration. Rally your squad, mark your calendars, and prepare for a weekend to remember!