Come August and the monsoon skies often leave Delhiites mesmerised. So when one spots kites flying with the backdrop of these multihued skies, then one is ought to stop and take notice. Here's a boy atop the roof of a house, watching people fly kites in the Delhi's monsoon sky.

Monsoon skies of Delhi, in August, provide some stunning moments to capture.(Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)