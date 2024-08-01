 Gram it: Knee-deep in murky waters, south Delhi's locality gets submerged - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gram it: Knee-deep in murky waters, south Delhi's locality gets submerged

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows the state of submerged roads of Delhi's Jangpura, after a record downpour was recorded in the Capital on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Capital received the highest rainfall in a 24-hour window in July in 14 years. This left several roads waterlogged as Delhiites were compelled to wade their way through them. Here’s one such scene from Jangpura. As per the news reports, the weather department has issued an alert for heavy rains that are expected to continue till August 5, 2024.

A scene from the waterlogged road in south Delhi's Jangpura.(Photo: PTI)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Gram it: Knee-deep in murky waters, south Delhi's locality gets submerged
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
