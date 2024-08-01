Gram it: Knee-deep in murky waters, south Delhi's locality gets submerged

On Wednesday, the Capital received the highest rainfall in a 24-hour window in July in 14 years. This left several roads waterlogged as Delhiites were compelled to wade their way through them. Here’s one such scene from Jangpura. As per the news reports, the weather department has issued an alert for heavy rains that are expected to continue till August 5, 2024.

A scene from the waterlogged road in south Delhi's Jangpura.(Photo: PTI)