Grammy winning American musician Jon Batiste brings classical magic to Delhi, turns crowd into choir at Bharat Mandapam

As American singer–musician Jon Batiste walked onto the stage and took his seat at the piano at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, leaving the Grammy Award winner visibly moved. He folded his hands in gratitude, acknowledging the warm welcome. What began as a solo performance gradually evolved into a collective night of music, with a room full of strangers becoming his choir.

This is one of the beautiful things that what we are doing together here today, and it is a powerful thing to celebrate the music of those who have come before us,

Inside the Planetary Hall, the ambience felt otherworldly. The auditorium remained in complete darkness except for a single spotlight resting on Batiste and his piano. The stillness created a classical, almost spiritual atmosphere, drawing every eye to the stage. Each time his fingers moved across the keys with breathtaking precision, the room reacted instantly as applause erupted in waves, followed by a seamless transition into hundreds of fingers snapping in tempo. It was an audience that responded not passively but instinctively, feeding off the energy onstage.

Midway through the performance came Lonely Avenue, his Grammy-nominated track. Before the chorus, Batiste paused, scanned the packed hall and said, “Become my choir.” What followed was a moment that can only be described as electric. The hall roared to life as they mouthed the lyric ‘Lonely Avenue’ with perfect time responding to Jon’s cues, turning into a soaring, unified voice accompanying him. In awe of what was unfolding, he remarked, “This is one of the beautiful things that what we are doing together here today, and it is a powerful thing to celebrate the music of those who have come before us,” as he then went on to perform a rendition of Duke Ellington’s Caravan.

From there, the evening continued as a tribute to jazz lineage, including a soul-rich take on Blue Monk. Between songs, Batiste repeatedly thanked the crowd, acknowledging not just their applause but their participation.

