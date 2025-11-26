Edit Profile
    Grammy winning American musician Jon Batiste brings classical magic to Delhi, turns crowd into choir at Bharat Mandapam

    From Grammy-nominated Lonely Avenue to jazz classics like Caravan, American singer-musician Jon Batiste brought musical magic during his India debut in Delhi.

    Published on: Nov 26, 2025 11:33 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    As American singer–musician Jon Batiste walked onto the stage and took his seat at the piano at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, leaving the Grammy Award winner visibly moved. He folded his hands in gratitude, acknowledging the warm welcome. What began as a solo performance gradually evolved into a collective night of music, with a room full of strangers becoming his choir.

    Jon Batiste performed at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday, November 24. (Photos: Luca Rossetti)
    Jon Batiste performed at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday, November 24. (Photos: Luca Rossetti)
    Quote
    This is one of the beautiful things that what we are doing together here today, and it is a powerful thing to celebrate the music of those who have come before us,

    Inside the Planetary Hall, the ambience felt otherworldly. The auditorium remained in complete darkness except for a single spotlight resting on Batiste and his piano. The stillness created a classical, almost spiritual atmosphere, drawing every eye to the stage. Each time his fingers moved across the keys with breathtaking precision, the room reacted instantly as applause erupted in waves, followed by a seamless transition into hundreds of fingers snapping in tempo. It was an audience that responded not passively but instinctively, feeding off the energy onstage.

    The crowd swayed to the music, singing along and lighting up the venue with mobile flashlights, turning the performance into a glowing moment. (Photo: Luca Rossetti )
    The crowd swayed to the music, singing along and lighting up the venue with mobile flashlights, turning the performance into a glowing moment. (Photo: Luca Rossetti )

    Midway through the performance came Lonely Avenue, his Grammy-nominated track. Before the chorus, Batiste paused, scanned the packed hall and said, “Become my choir.” What followed was a moment that can only be described as electric. The hall roared to life as they mouthed the lyric ‘Lonely Avenue’ with perfect time responding to Jon’s cues, turning into a soaring, unified voice accompanying him. In awe of what was unfolding, he remarked, “This is one of the beautiful things that what we are doing together here today, and it is a powerful thing to celebrate the music of those who have come before us,” as he then went on to perform a rendition of Duke Ellington’s Caravan.

    From there, the evening continued as a tribute to jazz lineage, including a soul-rich take on Blue Monk. Between songs, Batiste repeatedly thanked the crowd, acknowledging not just their applause but their participation.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

