Gurugram cake delivery debacle: Bakers debate over who's responsible?

Gurugram was recently abuzz with a cake fiasco that turned a child’s first birthday celebration into a bitter experience. Gurugrammer Poonam Gupta, who ordered a Jungle Safari-themed cake for her grandchild’s first birthday celebration — a blue-and-white, two-tiered masterpiece priced at ₹15,300 — was met with a big disappointment. The cake arrived at the venue with crumbling edges and damaged frosting. What followed was an online uproar, splitting the city’s foodies into two factions — one blaming the bakery and the other pointing fingers at the delivery service. A visual of the Jungle Safari-themed cake that whipped the icing for the debacle. (Inset) A grab from Gurugrammer Poonam Gupta's review of the cake.

But this wasn’t an isolated case if one were to hear the ordeal of Janakpuri-based Priyanka Sabharwal, from Chocholic – Made with Love. “Recently, I had a similar experience with an order of 200 cupcakes," recalls Sabharwal, adding, "According to the photos we sent, they were packed and delivered in perfect condition. However, the cupcakes were damaged later because the customers attempted to carry all 200 of them with just two people, each holding five boxes (10 cupcakes each) in each hand. It’s a classic case of mishaps, but it’s important to remember that it’s not always the baker’s fault. Sometimes, it’s simply a matter of logistical mistakes.”

Some, like Jasmita Kaur Dang of Passionate Paprika, believes bakers should personally handle deliveries for high-value orders. “For such big cakes, it’s the baker’s responsibility to ensure they’re delivered safely,” says Dang, whose Noida-based bakery operates within a limited radius. She continues, “If I get orders from far away, I personally deliver such cakes — like the time I went to Gurugram, charging ₹1,000 for the ride — because no one values the cake more than the one who created it.” Her advice? Let the cake set properly before making a move!

Some other NCR bakers also admit having employed a dedicated team to nullify any chances of delivery mishaps. One among these is Sonica Singh of Healthy Bakers, in Gurugram, who feels, “A cake is the showstopper of any celebration. If even one buffet dish isn’t perfect, the other 19 compensate. But if the cake is flawed, it’s just not okay,” she explains. Singh’s team of three trained delivery personnel ensures cakes are transported without a hitch, navigating bumps and jerks with care. “If clients insist on third-party delivery, I make them acknowledge in writing that my responsibility ends once the cake leaves my hands,” Singh adds.

Most bakers insist that clear communication and extra precautions are the key. But, what happens when things go south? Both Dang and Singh agree on offering a full refund. “It’s unfair for the customer to pay for a damaged cake meant for a special occasion,” Dang says. Singh adds that mishaps are best resolved privately to avoid damaging a baker’s reputation, which heavily relies on word-of-mouth. “This is a world of trust. Even one bad experience can affect 10 potential orders,” she remarks.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction