Gurugram 'scam': Reddit user posts about driver threatening pedestrians in new money-making endeavour

Are the streets of Gurugram pedestrian-friendly? With uncontrolled traffic and vehicles often opting for the quickest way to overcome congestion and travel woes being widespread, a recent incident has reignited the concerns. What's more is that there are reports of a purported “scam” in place, designed to threaten pedestrians in an already precarious situation. The post has ignited debate about pedestrian safety as well as new scams in Gurugram (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT (For representational purposes only))

Social media user u/Good-Professional221 took to the gurgaon subreddit on Reddit recently to report such an incident, wanting others to beware of a “new scam in Gurgaon”.

The incident

The now deleted post reads, “While walking, an Ertiga came from behind and intentionally ensured that the side mirror of the ertiga hits one of the person walking on the roads. The ertiga goes forward and stops. My friend and us, we thought that the driver stopped to apologise. Then the horror started- the person driving the car stepped outside and started abusing everyone that “tumhare baap ki road hai, mera shisha thodi diya”. If the bystanders and guards hadn’t intervened, the situation would have escalated and probably we 3 would have been beaten by the guy who was abusive and threatened to kill us. His main intention was to extort money from us. No body even asked whether my friend needed any medical help or is his hand alright. Just wanted to alert all of you to be careful while you’re walking on the roads. It is apparently our responsibility to ensure that the vehicle coming from behind does not hit us and we have people around us to support us. God bless gurgaon (sic).”

Social media divided

Reddit users in the comment section were divided. Some termed it “gundagardi”.

“Scam is gundagardi only,” wrote one Reddit user, as one informed, “Happened with me too outside my office. This is a scam aided by gundagardi. Koi rokne wala nahi hai.”

“This happens pretty much everywhere in India. It’s not a scam anymore. Gundagardi hai,” a one opined. Another commented, “Walk in the office premises only I do that only there's a lot of open and green space there”.

Others, however, felt compelled to share their bad incidents with reckless pedestrians. “Btw to esp to these office buddies all across India, usually in group of 3-4, who do 3 times a day walk during office hours, one request - pls don’t walk in parallel, you guys actually block the road/corridors/access to paan shop many a times.”

“Don't walk on the roads. Walk on the footpath. Enough drivers around in you never know what mood,” a user advised.