Harmonies Redefined – The Trailblazers series: A veena maverick – Rajhesh Vaidhya

A name synonymous with innovation, energy and virtuosity in the world of Indian classical music is veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya. A celebrated music composer and director, he has redefined the way the veena is perceived; by blending traditional Carnatic music with global influences. Music director-composer Rajhesh Vaidhya is renowned for blending the traditional Carnatic music with global influences and carving a special place for the veena, in the world of music.

His journey, deeply rooted in a rich musical heritage, showcases a relentless pursuit of innovation while staying true to classical traditions. Born into a family of musicians, Rajhesh was introduced to music at an early age. His father, KM Vaidyanathan was a renowned percussionist and skilled in playing instruments, namely the mridangam and ghatam. His mother, Vasantha, a singer, was the one who insisted that he learn the veena despite knowing that Rajhesh was drawn towards percussion. But it was when he began training under veena exponent, Chitti Babu that his musical destiny was actually sealed!

His early years were spent in a traditional gurukul environment, where Rajhesh not only learned the nuances of playing the veena but also imbibed the discipline and dedication required to master this art. His father played a significant role in shaping his musical career, and supported the youngster's decision to pursue music professionally.

Today, renowned for his unconventional approach to music, he has over the decades constantly experimented with different styles and incorporated elements from various global music traditions into his performances. But it was his encounter with the music of legendary violinist, L Shankar that played a pivotal moment in his life. Hearing Shankar’s music for the first time, in Australia, left a profound impact on Rajhesh, and he vowed to learn from the maestro someday. Many years later, his dream came true when Shankar accepted him as his first student at his newly launched music school in Chennai.

His unique approach towards the veena continued to remain evident in the modifications he made to the instrument. From customising its strings and pickups to integrating techniques from Western instruments, like the guitar and violin, he crafted a distinctive sound that has set him apart. His high-energy performances, rapid-fire fingering techniques, and fusion compositions have therefore earned him admiration from music lovers from across the world.

In fact, in the conservative world of Carnatic music, innovation often invites skepticism. Rajhesh too faced criticism, in the early stages of his career, especially from traditionalists who were reluctant to accept his experimental style. However, his dedication, technical brilliance, and ability to connect with the audiences eventually won them over. Today, he is widely accepted and celebrated for his contributions to music. His international collaborations, especially with the French ballet troupes and jazz musicians, further broadened his musical horizons. When he performed extensively across Europe, for three years, he toured with a French ballet company and explored world music. This exposure to diverse musical traditions enriched his artistry and inspired him to bring new dimensions to playing the veena.

Since then, he has collaborated with several renowned musicians and composers including AR Rahman. Rajhesh has even worked on numerous film soundtracks and has even composed music for television. His notable collaborations include working with Bickram Ghosh, Anupam Roy, and many other acclaimed artistes from various musical backgrounds.

One of his most remarkable achievements is his entry into the Asia Book of Records for playing the maximum number of song snippets in an hour. His Do You Have a Minute series on social media, where he plays one-minute renditions of various songs across genres, gained immense popularity. This series ran for 1,000 days nonstop and evolved into live performances featuring 60 to 100 songs in one session.

In recognition of his contributions to music, Rajhesh was honoured with the Tamil Nadu State Government’s prestigious Kalaimamani Award in 2011. He has also received the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Asthana Vidwan title, further cementing his status as a leading figure in Indian classical music.

Music runs in Rajhesh’s family. His wife, a violinist, chose to step away from performing, to manage his schedule and career. His daughter, Malavika, is a talented singer and veena player who often performs alongside him. His son-in-law is a ghatam player, keeping the percussion legacy of the family alive.

His deep spiritual beliefs also play a crucial role in his life. A devoted follower of Shankaracharya, he attributes his success to divine blessings. He believes that the veena is not just an instrument but an extension of himself; an entity with its own personality and moods. One memorable incident is when after neglecting his primary veena for a new one, he found that it refused to produce its signature tone. He spent hours apologising to the instrument before it finally responded, reinforcing his belief that his veena has a soul of its own.

Rajhesh has even dabbled in acting, and played a role in Tamil filmVishwa Thulasi and starred in a popular serial on Sun TV, directed by the legendary K Balachander. Though he received more offers for acting, he chose to focus on music and instead went on to compose music scores for several television projects. He made his debut as a composer in Tamil movie Vegam, in 2007, and subsequently composed for various movies and serials.

Despite the numerous achievements, Rajhesh remains a relentless explorer as he continues to push the boundaries of his musical expression and aspires to win a Grammy Award. His latest project involves collaborating with international musicians, featuring a mix of orchestral and world music elements. One of his compositions includes a performance by the Firdaus Orchestra, an all-female symphony orchestra established in Dubai.

This artiste's journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the courage to challenging conventions. His ability to seamlessly blend tradition with innovation has not only expanded the reach of the veena, but also inspired a new generation of musicians. Be it performing for five hours straight in a European concert or engaging with fans over coffee at a Starbucks in Malaysia, he remains deeply connected to his audience. As he continues to break new grounds, one thing is certain: Rajhesh Vaidhya will transcend boundaries to redefine the essence of the veena in the modern world, to create music that will resonate for generations to come.

