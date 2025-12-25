How Delhi-NCR Is redefining Secret Santa this Christmas

As Secret Santa Reels flood social media with office banter, name slips and quirky gifts, some Delhi-NCR residents are quietly taking the festive idea beyond friend circles — becoming Secret Santa for strangers who need warmth the most. Good Samaritans of the Capital are distributing warm clothing and blankets across the city.

With temperatures dipping steadily, winter is unforgiving for those living on the streets. That reality has nudged many to turn a light-hearted tradition into a collective act of kindness, centred on donating winter essentials. “This reality has prompted many to step out and help, turning a festive tradition into a collective winter effort,” says Vanya Kaur, a final-year law student who has made compassion the cornerstone of her Christmas this year.

“My friends and I usually become Secret Santa. But this year, we decided to donate jackets and blankets instead,” she shares, adding, “We’re driving around the city in the evenings and handing over sweaters, jackets and quilts to those who need these. It still feels like a surprise for someone, just in a different way.”

Others are choosing to work with organised volunteer groups to ensure help reaches those most in need. “Around Christmas, the sense of giving is very high,” says Shoumo Paul from Help In Humanity Trust. Paul adds, “Last year, we distributed over 1,000 blankets. This year, we’re aiming for 5,000.” He adds that dignity is key: donated clothes must be clean, washed, ironed and in good condition, with multiple checks before distribution.

The festive season has also seen a surge in young volunteers. “Many youngsters want to do something meaningful around Christmas,” says Abhishek Singh from Saviour Foundation. “We conduct night drives where we quietly place blankets around people sleeping on pavements, under flyovers, or near hand carts and rickshaws. The idea is to keep it simple and respectful, without turning help into a spectacle.”

Making participation easy has been crucial to sustaining these efforts. Arun from Goonj explains, “We have designated donation centres across Delhi-NCR where people can drop winter clothes and blankets. Those who can’t step out can courier their contributions. The idea is to ensure that anyone who wants to help can do so easily — just check centre timings before coming in.”

How to be someone’s Secret Santa? Reach out here: Help In Humanity Trust: 7701996097

Saviour Foundation: 9319488897

Goonj: 011-41401216

Uday Foundation: 011-26561333

Blessings NGO: 9267960063

