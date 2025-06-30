HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2025
Tuesday, July 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Gurudakshina – A Yakshagana Prasanga created through Indian traditional theatre
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 1 to 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Passes available at National School of Drama, NSD)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Opera Recital – Works of Manuel de Falla ft Zhu Huiling (Mezzo Soprano) & Aching (Pianist)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 1
Timings: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: In a Gada Da Vida (In the Garden of Eden)
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 1 to 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75, Noida
When: July 1 to 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Allow Me – A Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 1
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)