Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Tuesday, July 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Gurudakshina – A Yakshagana Prasanga created through Indian traditional theatre

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 1 to 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Passes available at National School of Drama, NSD)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Opera Recital – Works of Manuel de Falla ft Zhu Huiling (Mezzo Soprano) & Aching (Pianist)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 1

Timings: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: In a Gada Da Vida (In the Garden of Eden)

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#CineCall 

What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra) 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road 

When: July 1 

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live 

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75, Noida 

When: July 1 to 29 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – A Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 1

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On