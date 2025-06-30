HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2025

#Staged What: Gurudakshina – A Yakshagana Prasanga created through Indian traditional theatre Catch It Live on Tuesday, 1 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 1 to 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Passes available at National School of Drama, NSD)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Opera Recital – Works of Manuel de Falla ft Zhu Huiling (Mezzo Soprano) & Aching (Pianist)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 1

Timings: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: In a Gada Da Vida (In the Garden of Eden)

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha (directed by Tanuja Chandra)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 1 to 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – A Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 1

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

