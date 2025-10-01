HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: The Infinity Tour India ft Shaan
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: October 1
Time: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: VAMA – The Strength Within
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 26 to October 1
Time: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: KING – Gandhi: Ek Natak (Directed by Suranya Aiyar)
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 1
Time: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Dastak-e-dil – A soulful evening ft Kabir Cafe
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 1
Time: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pair Pressure – A Stand Up Comedy Line up Show ft Chirag Panjwani & Shashi Dhiman
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 1
Time: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pause for a Cause | Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles – Festive Edit
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: September 30 & October 1
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)