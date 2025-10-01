Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 October 2025

    Wednesday, October 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: The Infinity Tour India ft Shaan

    Catch It Live on Wednesday, 1 October 2025. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    When: October 1

    Time: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: VAMA – The Strength Within

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: September 26 to October 1

    Time: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: KING – Gandhi: Ek Natak (Directed by Suranya Aiyar)

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 1

    Time: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Dastak-e-dil – A soulful evening ft Kabir Cafe

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 1

    Time: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pair Pressure – A Stand Up Comedy Line up Show ft Chirag Panjwani & Shashi Dhiman

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: October 1

    Time: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Pause for a Cause | Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles – Festive Edit

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: September 30 & October 1

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 October 2025
