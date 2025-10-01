HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 October 2025

#TuneIn What: The Infinity Tour India ft Shaan Catch It Live on Wednesday, 1 October 2025. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: October 1

Time: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: VAMA – The Strength Within

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 26 to October 1

Time: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged What: KING – Gandhi: Ek Natak (Directed by Suranya Aiyar)

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 1

Time: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Dastak-e-dil – A soulful evening ft Kabir Cafe

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 1

Time: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Pair Pressure – A Stand Up Comedy Line up Show ft Chirag Panjwani & Shashi Dhiman

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 1

Time: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Pause for a Cause | Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles – Festive Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: September 30 & October 1

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)