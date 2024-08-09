HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2024
The day of Aug 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Shreya Ghoshal Live
Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road
When: August 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Monsoon Ragas ft Mohan Brothers
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: August 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Baisla Live
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: Vertigo
Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I
When: August 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Pincode 110003 ft Sandalwood’s Story
Where: Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park
When: August 10
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: London Market – Rare Finds & Curiosities
Where: DLF Club 5, DLF Phase 5, opposite Trinity Towers, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: August 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)