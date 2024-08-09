 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The day of Aug 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn 

What: Shreya Ghoshal Live 

Catch It Live on 10 August 2024
Catch It Live on 10 August 2024

Where: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road 

When: August 10 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Monsoon Ragas ft Mohan Brothers 

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg 

When: August 10 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Gaurav Baisla Live 

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village   

When: August 10 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) 

 

#CineCall 

What: Vertigo

Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I

When: August 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Pincode 110003 ft Sandalwood’s Story 

Where: Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park 

When: August 10 

Timing: 11.30am 

Entry: Register here 

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: London Market – Rare Finds & Curiosities 

Where: DLF Club 5, DLF Phase 5, opposite Trinity Towers, Sector 53, Gurugram 

When: August 10 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 August 2024
