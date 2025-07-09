HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2025
Thursday, July 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Superqueens – The Musical
Where: The Piano Man Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Saket
When: July 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Project Dnox Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 10
Timing: 9.30pm to 11.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Nashist: Celebrating 100 Years of Guru Dutt – A discussion on Guru Dutt’s life, mental health struggles & cinematic legacy
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Nagji Patel: Still, They Speak
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 11 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Scents of a Memory Past – A sensory experience of The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles ft Hemangini Dutt Majumder, Patricia Loison, Padmapriya, RJ Sarthak, Sadaf Hussain & Trisha De Niyogi
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Forgive & Forget ft Shreeja Chaturvedi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 10
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: July 9 & 10
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)