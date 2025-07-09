Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Thursday, July 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Superqueens – The Musical 

Catch It Live on Thursday, 10 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: The Piano Man Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Saket 

When: July 10 

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Project Dnox Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 10

Timing: 9.30pm to 11.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Nashist: Celebrating 100 Years of Guru Dutt – A discussion on Guru Dutt’s life, mental health struggles & cinematic legacy

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Nagji Patel: Still, They Speak  

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road  

When: July 11 to 21 

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Scents of a Memory Past – A sensory experience of The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles ft Hemangini Dutt Majumder, Patricia Loison, Padmapriya, RJ Sarthak, Sadaf Hussain & Trisha De Niyogi

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Forgive & Forget ft Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: July 9 & 10

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

