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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, June 10 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: 18th EcoReels Film Festival – Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development

    Gram it: Visitors at Kartavya Path braced a dust storm on Tuesday as IMD issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for thunderstorms and rain. Although southwest monsoon has progressed towards southern, central and parts of eastern India, it will continue to remain far away from the Capital until June-end. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Visitors at Kartavya Path braced a dust storm on Tuesday as IMD issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for thunderstorms and rain. Although southwest monsoon has progressed towards southern, central and parts of eastern India, it will continue to remain far away from the Capital until June-end. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: June 10 & 11

    Timing: 10.30am to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Aadhe Adhure (Director: Tripurari Sharma)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Tashi and the Monk (Director: Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke)

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: June 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Japanese Koinobori

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 10

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Allow Me! ft Rahul Dua

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: June 10

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 10 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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