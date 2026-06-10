HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 18th EcoReels Film Festival – Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 10 & 11

Timing: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Aadhe Adhure (Director: Tripurari Sharma)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Tashi and the Monk (Director: Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke)