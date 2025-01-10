HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 January 2025
Saturday, Jan 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: The Burrah Project 3.0 | Garry Sandhu Live
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle
When: January 11 & 12
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Nrityadhara Dwitya
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: The Penguin Dialogues | Writing History, Understanding India
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, South Court Mall, Saket
When: January 11
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Charandas Chor
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: January 11
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Looking at Delhi
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 10 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Indie Music Festival ft Anuv Jain
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: January 11
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kunal Kamra Live
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: January 11
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Adhya & Mukesh
Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: January 11
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
