HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 January 2025

#TuneIn What: The Burrah Project 3.0 | Garry Sandhu Live Catch It Live on Saturday, 11 January 2025

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle

When: January 11 & 12

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: Nrityadhara Dwitya

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: The Penguin Dialogues | Writing History, Understanding India

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, South Court Mall, Saket

When: January 11

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Charandas Chor

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: January 11

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Looking at Delhi

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: January 10 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Indie Music Festival ft Anuv Jain

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: January 11

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kunal Kamra Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: January 11

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adhya & Mukesh

Where: The Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: January 11

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

