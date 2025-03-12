Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Wednesday, March 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Prasiddha @ 40 | Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali – Bharat After Mahatma

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 12 March 2025
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Symphony of Colours

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 12 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: R&J

Where: LTG, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Jashn-e-Rang – Phoolon Ki Holi

Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: March 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Neon Verse

Where: Klub Hermis, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: March 12

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida

When: March 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

