HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 March 2025
Wednesday, March 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Prasiddha @ 40 | Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali – Bharat After Mahatma
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 12
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Symphony of Colours
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 12 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: R&J
Where: LTG, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Jashn-e-Rang – Phoolon Ki Holi
Where: Informal by Imperfecto, 52, Tolstoy Road, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: March 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Neon Verse
Where: Klub Hermis, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: March 12
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida
When: March 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)