Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Monday, May 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp 

What: Chitrangada – Stree Ki Sarvoch Dhawani 

Catch It Live on Monday, 12 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 12 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market  

When: May 12 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)  

 

#Staged 

What: Ishwar 

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 10 to 12 

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Power of Energy 

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate 

When: May 8 to 14 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#Staged 

What: Family – A Comedy Play 

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg 

When: May 12 

Timing: 5pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Recital by Vidushi Meeta Pandit (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Arshad Khan (Tabla) & Kamaal Ahmed (Sarangi)  

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 12 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Dilli K Laundey ft Rohit Singh, Kushagra Srivastava, Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Agarwal   

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: May 12 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 May 2025
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
