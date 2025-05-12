HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 May 2025

#StepUp What: Chitrangada – Stree Ki Sarvoch Dhawani Catch It Live on Monday, 12 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market

When: May 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Ishwar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 10 to 12

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Power of Energy

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: May 8 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Family – A Comedy Play

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: May 12

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Recital by Vidushi Meeta Pandit (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Arshad Khan (Tabla) & Kamaal Ahmed (Sarangi)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Dilli K Laundey ft Rohit Singh, Kushagra Srivastava, Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Agarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

