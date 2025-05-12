HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 May 2025
#StepUp
What: Chitrangada – Stree Ki Sarvoch Dhawani
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market
When: May 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Ishwar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 10 to 12
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Power of Energy
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: May 8 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Family – A Comedy Play
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: May 12
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Recital by Vidushi Meeta Pandit (Hindustani Classical Vocal), Arshad Khan (Tabla) & Kamaal Ahmed (Sarangi)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Dilli K Laundey ft Rohit Singh, Kushagra Srivastava, Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Agarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)