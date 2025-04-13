HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 April 2025
Apr 13, 2025 08:13 AM IST
Sunday, April 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: A Treasury of Life
Where: DAG, Windsor Place, Janpath, New Delhi
When: April 12 to June 28
Timing: 11:00am to 7:00pm
Entry: Free
Nearest metro: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Still Dancing
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre
Timing: 7:30 pm
Entry: Rs. 200 onwards
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh( yellow line )
#CineCall
What: Backstage Boys (2002)
Where: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre
When: April 13
Timing: 7:00pm
Entry: free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh( yellow line )
#JustForLaughs
What: The Crowd Work Show by Abhishek Walia
Where: The Social House, Delhi
When: April 13
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry: Rs. 399 onwards
Nearest Metro: Hauz Khas ( yellow and magenta line)
#Staged
What: The Odd Couple
Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts
When: April 13
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry: Rs. 750
Nearest Metro: IFFCO chowk (yellow line)