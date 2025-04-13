HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 April 2025

#ArtAttack What: A Treasury of Life Catch It Live on 13 April 2025.

Where: DAG, Windsor Place, Janpath, New Delhi

When: April 12 to June 28

Timing: 11:00am to 7:00pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Still Dancing

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Timing: 7:30 pm

Entry: Rs. 200 onwards

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh( yellow line )

#CineCall

What: Backstage Boys (2002)

Where: Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre

When: April 13

Timing: 7:00pm

Entry: free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh( yellow line )

#JustForLaughs

What: The Crowd Work Show by Abhishek Walia

Where: The Social House, Delhi

When: April 13

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: Rs. 399 onwards

Nearest Metro: Hauz Khas ( yellow and magenta line)

#Staged

What: The Odd Couple

Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts

When: April 13

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: Rs. 750

Nearest Metro: IFFCO chowk (yellow line)

