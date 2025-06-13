Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Friday, June 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Tara Sitara Night ft Gurdas Maan 

Catch It Live on Friday, 13 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity

When: June 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#Staged

What: The Judgement – Based on 12 Angry Men

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Carnatic Music Concert ft Dr GS Balamurali (Vocal), R Sridhar (Violin), Abhishek Avadani (Mridangam) & M Sriram (Ghatam)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged 

What: C/2 Comédies à deux Voix

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate 

When: June 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Fashion & Handloom Sale 

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram 

When: June 13 to 15 

Timing: 10am to 9pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2025
