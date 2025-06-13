HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2025
Friday, June 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Tara Sitara Night ft Gurdas Maan
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity
When: June 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: The Judgement – Based on 12 Angry Men
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 13
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Carnatic Music Concert ft Dr GS Balamurali (Vocal), R Sridhar (Violin), Abhishek Avadani (Mridangam) & M Sriram (Ghatam)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: C/2 Comédies à deux Voix
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Handloom Sale
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: June 13 to 15
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)