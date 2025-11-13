HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 November 2025

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#Staged
What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Shab-E-Taar (Director: Fahad Khan)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Delhi Gharana Ghazal Festival | Ghazals by Fareed Hasan Khan, Rashid Zafar (Tabla), Zakir Dholpuri (Harmonium), Tanishq Dholpuri (Sarangi) & Hindustani Classical vocal recital by Ustad Tanveer Ahmed Khan, Akbar Latif (Tabla), Ashwani Bidlan (Harmonium), Saeed Rehman (Sarangi)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Loose Emotion ft Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 13
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Splendor of Kashmir
Where: Le Meridian New Delhi, 8 Windsor Place, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 12 & 13
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)