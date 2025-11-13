Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 November 2025

    Thursday, November 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Travellers – India Tour ft Soumik Datta

    Gram it: Those wanting to visit must note that the Red Fort complex has been cordoned off; after the blast in Old Delhi on Monday. Here's a glimpse of some security personnel guarding the monument. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: November 13

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.thepianoman.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Rally Circus

    Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

    When: November 13

    Timings: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Combating War by Art and Poetry – Mandira Ghosh, Sunit Tandon, Prof Radha Chakravarty, Prof Swati Pal, Prof Rumki Basu & Amarendra Khatua

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 13

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shadows of Breath – Artworks by Ravi Kashi

    Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

    When: October 31 to November 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #Staged

    What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Shab-E-Taar (Director: Fahad Khan)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 13

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Delhi Gharana Ghazal Festival | Ghazals by Fareed Hasan Khan, Rashid Zafar (Tabla), Zakir Dholpuri (Harmonium), Tanishq Dholpuri (Sarangi) & Hindustani Classical vocal recital by Ustad Tanveer Ahmed Khan, Akbar Latif (Tabla), Ashwani Bidlan (Harmonium), Saeed Rehman (Sarangi)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Loose Emotion ft Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 13

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Splendor of Kashmir

    Where: Le Meridian New Delhi, 8 Windsor Place, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: November 12 & 13

    Timing: 10am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
