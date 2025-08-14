HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2025

#Staged Catch It Live on Thursday, 14 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Kaali Shalwar

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 14

Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: A Tale of Love and Desire

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Abhivyakti – Contemporary Art Exhibition of paintings & sculptures

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss & Pollution In The HKH: We Know Enough To Act Now

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 14

Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction