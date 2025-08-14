Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 02:52 am IST

Thursday, August 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

Catch It Live on Thursday, 14 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 14 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Kaali Shalwar

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 14

Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: A Tale of Love and Desire

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Abhivyakti – Contemporary Art Exhibition of paintings & sculptures

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss & Pollution In The HKH: We Know Enough To Act Now

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 14

Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On