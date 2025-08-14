HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 August 2025

#Staged
What: Kaali Shalwar
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 14
Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: A Tale of Love and Desire
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: August 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Abhivyakti – Contemporary Art Exhibition of paintings & sculptures
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 11 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss & Pollution In The HKH: We Know Enough To Act Now
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 14
Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)