HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Lengkhawn in the Hills: Lamka Town RememberedWhere: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 11 to 22Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: Ghalib in New DelhiWhere: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: July 14Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft RahgirWhere: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi HouseWhen: July 14Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughsWhat: Vipul Goyal UnleashedWhere: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: July 14Timing: 5.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Tum Shaam Dhale Aana ft Akshay NainWhere: Nerds of Comedy Studio, 68, Ground Floor, Satya NiketanWhen: July 14Timing: 6.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction