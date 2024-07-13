HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2024

#ArtAttack What: Lengkhawn in the Hills: Lamka Town Remembered Catch It Live on 14 July 2024

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ghalib in New Delhi

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya ft Rahgir

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tum Shaam Dhale Aana ft Akshay Nain

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: July 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

